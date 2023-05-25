Jill Biden Begs Audience To Clap During Awkward Reagan Institute Speech (Video)

First Lady Jill Biden spoke today at the Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington D.C. Dr. Jill Biden joined several establishment Republicans and Democrats at the event.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Though her husband has persecuted his political opponents with no mercy, Jill Biden attempted to explain to the crowd that the ‘common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions.’ She then urged the silent crowd to applaud her. Take a look at that clip below..

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Fake doctor is pathetic.



Jill Biden: "I've found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions. And I thought you might clap for that." pic.twitter.com/DnvV0i1rmO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 25, 2023

The First Lady then made a humble brag about her doctorate, claiming that she has never made $100k in her 38 year career. Biden can be quoted as saying, “she will graduate into a field where workers could make nearly $100,000/year — more than I’m making with a doctorate!”

See a clip of that moment below…

Jill Biden, Ed.D.: "…she will graduate into a field where workers could make nearly $100,000/year — more than I'm making with a doctorate!" pic.twitter.com/EXrSlmuugg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2023

Biden then told a stranger story in which she claims to have found that student used AI to write a paper because they used the word ‘whilst’. What is Jill Biden talking about? See a clip of that moment below…

Jill Biden claims to have caught a student using AI to cheat on an assignment because they used the word "whilst." pic.twitter.com/vIlR1PBrIc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2023

It is a shame to see Ronald Reagan’s name sullied by these clowns. From Jill Biden to RINO Governor Larry Hogan, the trash of the political establishment seems to build up at the Reagan Institute.