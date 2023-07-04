Jill Biden Calls Joe “The Education President” (Video)

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden gave a speech for the National Education Association today, boasting their big government spending programs that have inflicted tremendous damage on the American economy.

While introducing Joe Biden, Jill referred to the President as ‘The Education President’. She can be quoted as saying, “I always knew Joe would be the Education President”.

See a clip of that ridiculous moment below…

Jill Biden: “I Knew That Joe Would Always Be The ‘Education President’” pic.twitter.com/ILjqARS2KN — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

Jill Biden introduced Joe by saying, “and now I’d like to introduce that man who will never stop fighting for you. Who knows how important teachers and unions are to our students, and our country. My husband, the ‘education President’ Joe Biden.”

See a clip of that intro below…

Biden With National Education Association: “I’m Joe Biden, I’m Jill Biden’s Husband” pic.twitter.com/QCNWYIF9Rb — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

The Independent Reports…

Biden has just returned from a holiday weekend in Delaware and is due to speak in front of the members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday, along with first lady Jill Biden. Recently, president Joe Biden has unveiled a “new path” for student debt relief that, he assured, is “legally sound” but will “take longer”. In remarks from the White House on 30 June, the president hit out at Republican state officials and legislators who supported the lawsuit which enabled the nation’s highest court to strike down his student debt forgiveness initiative, accusing many of them of hypocrisy for taking money from pandemic-era relief programs while opposing relatively meager relief for student loan borrowers. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/school-live-teachers-joe-biden-b2369274.html