Jill Biden Says Joe Has “Put Us On A Path To A Better, Brighter Future” (Video)

First Lady Jill Biden appeared in France over the weekend at a UN conference. During the conference, Jill gave a speech in which she praised her husband, President Joe Biden.

Despite the fact that gas prices have risen over $1.20 on average since Biden took office and prices are up over 16%, Jill Biden claims that Joe has “put us on a path to a better, brighter future.” Jill added that Biden has brought ‘divided communities back together’.

In Paris, Jill Biden, Ed.D., says her husband has "put us on a path to a better, brighter future" and brought "divided communities back together" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/jJfqjkhTBX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

The First Lady’s appearance in France comes as her son Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal was rejected by a Delaware Judge. President Biden made no public appearance yesterday as the trial raged on. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre even stated that she did not speak to President Biden yesterday.

Why are the Biden’s now distancing themselves from Hunter Biden?

In France, Jill Biden disrespected Americans by claiming that the U.S. has a commitment to the ‘global community’. She can be quoted as saying, “Of course we need to take care of our own citizens, but we’re also a part of the global community”

Jill Biden, Ed.D.: "Of course we need to take care of our own citizens, but we're also a part of the global community" pic.twitter.com/G2Nk75QOny — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023