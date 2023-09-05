First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

First Lady, Dr Jill Biden has reportedly come down with a case of Covid-19 on Labor Day. What does this mean for Joe Biden’s health?

As reported by CNN, Dr Jill Biden is only experiencing “mild symptoms,” and she is scheduled to stay home at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. After Jill tested positive, Joe Biden was tested later that day. Joe Biden has tested negative, however, the White House will be testing him regularly.

Dr Jill Biden will only have to miss out on a couple classes she teaches at Northern Virginia Community College.

Both the President and his wife have received the multiple Covid vaccines and the boosters, as reported by the New York Post. It seems as if the vaccine is not full proof against the newer variants.

Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid With “Mild Symptoms”

It was also reported that Jill and Joe Biden were together the day before Jill tested positive. With all of this in mind, it is important to consider the impact a round of Covid could have on President Biden.

Each day it becomes increasingly clearer that Joe Biden is struggling as President. He has trouble putting together proper sentences, shakes hands with the wrong people, reads a script to carry on a casual discussion, forgets the names of his officers, and much more.

As we have seen in the case of Mitch McConnell, he is growing too unhealthy for the job at hand. Some medical professionals believe McConnell may be experiencing mild seizures, and so will stop for extended periods of time while speaking. Others claim he is recovering from a concussion he experienced not too long ago. Whatever the case, McConnell is in rough shape, seemingly worse yet similar to Biden.

Additionally, Covid and all of its strands pose much bigger risks to the elderly, especially those who are not healthy anyway. The point is, although Joe Biden tested negative, his general decline in health that reflects other politicians, combined with Covid, could have a detrimental impact on his presidency.