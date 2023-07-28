Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Says Biden Family Threatened And Bullied Him For Years (Video)

The ex-husband of First Lady Jill Biden weighed in on what he called the “Biden crime family,” saying the family threatened repercussions if he did not hand over his house in the divorce proceedings.

Bill Stevenson and Jill Biden were married between 1970 and 1975. The long-silent former husband of the now-First Lady shared his personal experiences with the family of President Joe Biden after learning of Hunter Biden’s plea deal with federal prosecutors. That plea deal was struck down on Thursday after the judge noted that Hunter Biden’s plea deal would effectively prevent the federal government from ever prosecuting the president’s son for anything he did, ever.

Stevenson said the divorce was amicable, and that he did his best to provide for his ex-wife. Stevenson even dished out the money for Jill to have a townhouse and a Corvette. However, after Jill married then-Senator Joe Biden in 1977, Stevenson says problems with the Biden family started.

Stevenson says that in 1982, Joe Biden’s brother Frank approached him and gave him an ultimatum – sign over his house to Jill Biden or there would be “serious problems.” Naturally, handing over his house to Jill Biden would also give that asset to Joe Biden. Only two months after Frank Biden’s threat, Stevenson and his brother were indicted on felony charges of tax evasion after an investigation of only 8 days .

Stevenson and his brother were arraigned in federal court for failing to pay $8,266 in federal taxes during the first quarter of 1982, about $26,000 adjusted for inflation. What is remarkable about being charged for a felony is that failure to pay quarterly taxes is a routine issue that the IRS encounters with businesses. The IRS sends a letter after a few months notifying the business that the quarterly taxes were not paid, and will often assess a penalty that can be appealed.

It is remarkable – stunning, actually – that the IRS indicted any business on felony charges of failure to pay quarterly taxes for an amount as small as $26,000. But not only that – absolutely nobody ever gets indicted on felony charges after only eight days. Yet, this is the treatment Stevenson received.

Stevenson added that what happened to him is what is happening to Trump now. “This is about what’s going on right now in this country today… The national media has ignored them for years. They’ve let them get away with murder for years. And I’m just so glad that I’m able to tell my story.”