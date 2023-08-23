Jill Leads Joe Biden By Hand After Disastrous Maui Trip (Video)

President Biden made a brief trip to Maui on Monday after devastating wildfires resulted in the deaths of up to 1,000 Hawaiians weeks ago. These Americans were forced to sit in the shallow ocean, watching everything they own burn to ash, as the federal government did nothing.

Biden even took days to come up with any response to the disaster, telling reporters ‘no comment,’ as he sat on the beach of his Delaware home. Biden also said ‘no comment,’ upon returning to the White House that Monday.

This week, Biden is vacationing in Lake Tahoe. This latest vacation comes as Biden has taken a ten day vacation, and another weekend in Rehoboth within the last two weeks. It was from Lake Tahoe that Biden departed for Maui, shortly after returning to resume his vacation.

While in Maui, President Biden appeared to fall asleep during a ceremony including Maui survivors. See a clip of that moment below…

While speaking at a podium in Maui, Biden had to be led off of the stage. He stood, mouth hanging open, staring at the crowd in silence. It was an extremely disturbing and sad image. See a clip of that moment below…

When departing from his disastrous appearance in Maui, Joe Biden could be seen being led by hand, with the First Lady Jill Biden seemingly guiding his every step. This President is truly struggling. See a clip of that moment below…

Total Embarrassment!

What do you think?

