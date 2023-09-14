Jill Reassures A Confused Joe Biden: “You Did Good Things, Joe” (Video)

First Lady Jill Biden reassured a confused President Joe Biden yesterday during a convened meeting of the President’s ‘cancer cabinet.’ Biden appeared extremely confused while speaking with reporters at the meeting.

Biden could be seen saying, “And with that, I’ll turn it over to Jill.” First Lady Jill Biden then responded by saying, “You did good things, Joe.”

JOE BIDEN: "And with that, I'll turn it over to Jill."



JILL BIDEN, ED.D.: "You did good things, Joe. Ha ha ha." pic.twitter.com/ZtcNPVcs6l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Biden could then be seen staring blankly at the press as reporters were herded out of the room. The press shouted questions at Biden over impeachment and Hunter Biden’s indictment. The President gave no response. He simply sat and stared into space.

Biden sits and blankly stares at the press as he refuses to answer questions about impeachment and his involvement in his son's corruption pic.twitter.com/jOSkCnHiTt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Biden is slated to deliver a speech in Maryland today on his economic policies. That speech will occur at 2:45 pm EST. The President will then travel back to the White House and speak to Jewish leaders later this evening.