Jimmy Kimmel Calls Jewish Journalist Laura Loomer A ‘White Nationalist’

During his opening monologue on Wednesday night, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made false and defamatory statements against investigative journalist Laura Loomer, claiming that the Jewish reporter is a ‘white Nationalist’.

Videos by Rare

Kimmel was referencing a bombshell report released by Loomer earlier this week that detailed a six-figure dark money payment made to Letitia James that James failed to disclose. Christopher J. French and Kristen French, two individuals that fail to turn up on any financial database in the United States, are documented as making the payment to Letitia James. That article was shared by former President Trump on his Truth Social feed.

The point of Loomer’s investigation is a poignant one, especially at a time when Letitia James is orchestrating an all out assault against President Trump over allegations of illegal financial activity. How can James mount an assault against Trump, alleging that he committed violations that she may have committed herself?

It highlights the double standard present in the enforcement of our laws, and the absurdity of the case brought against Trump in New York. Perhaps that is why Jimmy Kimmel, who has stated previously that he takes talking points directly from Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, decided to attack Loomer for publishing the piece.

Jimmy Kimmel highlighted an article published by the Daily Beast accusing Trump of doxxing the New York Attorney General simply because Trump shared the article, written by Loomer, that shows financial documents that include the address of Letitia James. Completely missing the point of the exclusive report, Kimmel and the Daily Beast omit the evidence of the payment in favor of an anti-Trump headline that has no basis in reality.

Kimmel can be quoted as saying about Jewish investigative reporter Laura Loomer, “This address was in the body of an article by Laura Loomer, who’s a Trump supporter, a conspiracy theorist, a white nationalist, and this season’s hottest selling Halloween mask.. Nice lady.”

Laura Loomer hit back at Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter the following morning, showing a picture of Kimmel’s wife and writing, “When your aging wife looks like she fell out of the ugly tree & hit every god damn branch on her way down, you should keep your mouth shut about other women & their looks. Just some advice! She’s a major Downgrade from @SarahKSilverman. But I’m sure you know.”

.@jimmykimmel



When your aging wife looks like she fell out of the ugly tree & hit every god damn branch on her way down, you should keep your mouth shut about other women & their looks.



Just some advice!



She’s a major Downgrade from @SarahKSilverman. But I’m sure you know. https://t.co/kMYRrU5bR7 pic.twitter.com/BsjV4ms1JM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 19, 2023