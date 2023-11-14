Joe Biden Can’t Stop Coughing During “Climate Crisis” Speech (Video)

During his speech today on “the climate crisis,” Joe Biden seemed to be struggling to control his coughing.

Videos by Rare

Joe was attempting to speak about the Chips and Science Act, which he signed last year, but he stopped short multiple times due to his cough.

Watch this clip of Joe below…

Joe Biden can’t stop coughing during “climate crisis” speech… pic.twitter.com/zC6fTOBvqe — Rare (@Rare) November 14, 2023

While Joe continues to spiral downwards, America grows weaker every day under the Biden Administration. Despite what Joe says, the average American is in a far worse position than it was when Joe took office.

Despite underwhelming poll numbers, Joe continues to state that he will run for re-election in 2024, even though a significant number of Democrats express their disbelief in the Biden Administration returning for another term.

Every day that Joe makes an appearance, he seems to be in worse condition than the last. This sad cycle has left Americans with a sick, senile, and weak leadership. Undoubtedly, this weakness has encouraged and emboldened those who wish to harm the United States, leading to two new large-scale wars that will be funded by the American people.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 14: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a climate event at the White House complex November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to address the global climate crisis and the Fifth National Climate Assessment. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)