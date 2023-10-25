Joe Biden Gets Angry, Snaps At Reporter “You Want to Make a Speech?” (Video)

During his joint press conference with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden became angry with a reporter’s question and retorted, “Do you want to make a speech?”

Videos by Rare

President Biden was asked if he had demanded the safe release of U.S. hostages in his conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, prior to a potential ground invasion by Israel into Gaza. Joe said that he had “not demanded” anything, despite his acknowledgement that these hostages’ lives would be at risk.

Watch this clip of Joe below…

Joe Biden says “you want to make a speech?” To reporter who asked if U.S. hostages are in jeopardy in the event of an Israeli ground invasion… pic.twitter.com/Eqsb3y7flH — Rare (@Rare) October 25, 2023

While the Biden Administration continues to denounce the actions of Hamas, their energy policy has inadvertently put Iran in a position to financially support these terrorist groups. Even without the $6 billion dollars that the Biden Administration recently unfroze for Iranian use, Biden’s teardown of Donald Trump’s energy policy has forced countries to buy oil from the Middle East.

There is no doubt that the horrors of the Biden Administration’s policies are finally coming to fruition, as conflicts emerge globally, America’s strength diminishes, and our adversaries grow stronger. If the American people are unable to rid themselves of these tyrants, we will see the world continue to fall to pieces. There has never been a more important time to get involved and effect change. Our country cannot withstand four more years of this disaster!