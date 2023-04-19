Joe Biden Hints At Not Running In 2024: “We’re Making Progress, Let’s Finish The Job!” (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke on the White House Lawn yesterday to deliver remarks on the state of the American economy. We covered his many mistakes.

At one point in the speech, Biden stopped mid-sentence, completely omitting the word ‘nurses’ from his speech. He also confused the terms ‘billion’ and ‘trillion’ many times.

There has been much speculation whether Biden will actually run for re-election in 2024.

Biden fueled those speculating that he will not run in 2024 with comments made yesterday on the White House Lawn. He can be quoted as saying “Two years in, we’re making progress, so let’s finish the job”.

First of all, no progress has been made during the Biden Administration. Inflation is out of control, our Southern Border is overrun, and our World status is in more peril than possibly ever before.

When he says ‘finish the job’, is Biden referring to finishing his two year term? Is he unwittingly admitting that he will not run for President in 2024? See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Two years in, we're making progress, so let's finish the job."



Progress? Inflation has been at or above 5% for 23 months, real wage growth has been negative for two years, gas prices are $1.28/gal higher than when Biden took office — the list goes on and on. pic.twitter.com/vnGt9wEuOt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

The thought that Biden, the most visibly lost President in U.S. History, may not run in 2024 seems to have been lost on many.

I discussed this topic on ‘The Stone Zone‘ with Roger Stone just last week. Stone says that he does not believe Biden will be the nominee in 2024. I suggested several other nominees that the Democrats could select, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden is struggling far more than the mainstream media is willing to admit. It is going to play a massive role in the 2024 Democrat Primary.

Remember when Al Roker asked Biden if he was going to run? He stammered all over himself, rambling about laying eggs. See a clip of that moment below….

Al Roker: Are you running in ‘24?



Biden: “Well, I’ll either, I’ll eith—I’ll either be rolling egg or, uh, being the, the gu—you know, the guy who’s pushing them out” pic.twitter.com/ornv6mA3st — VINnews (@VINNews) April 10, 2023

Completely lost!