Joe Biden Is The Second Most Unpopular President In Modern American History

President Joe Biden received more bad news today from nationwide polls, as his approval rating is the second lowest for any President at this time during their Presidency in modern American history. Only Jimmy Carter was more unpopular than Biden is right now.

MSNBC recently aired a segment discussing Biden’s dismal approval rating. An MSNBC analyst can be quoted as saying about Biden’s failing poll numbers…

“The one indicator that has not changed is his approval rating, and in fact his competitive status against Donald Trump if he’s the Republican nominee. Our poll that was Sienna College last week found that the President’s still at that 39% approval rating. I think the average on FiveThirtyEight is around 41%, that’s the lowest of any President at this stage, going back to the history of polling, except for Jimmy Carter, and that didn’t work out for him.” MSNBC Analyst

See a clip of that statement below…

NYT POLL: Biden's approval rating is "the lowest of any president at this stage going back through the history of polling — except for Jimmy Carter. That didn't work out well for him." pic.twitter.com/t8WJTgvDSI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2023

Possibly the most troubling aspect of this Administration’s grotesque failures are their public statements claiming that they are succeeding. Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris often tout their ‘successes’.

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer even recently claimed that the Biden Administration needs to 'celebrate' their 'successes' more in order to win the 2024 Election.

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Biden's approval rating would go up if Democrats just "spent a little more time telling some of the great victories that we've seen" under Biden 😬 pic.twitter.com/6a83ZpsTYL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2023

America is rejecting the Biden Administration, whether the Democrats want to admit it or not!