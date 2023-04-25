Joe Biden Launches 2024 Re-Election Bid With Divisive Ad Attacking ‘MAGA Extremists’ (Video)

President Joe Biden officially announced his bid for re-election this morning with a post to his twitter page. The video includes edits of January 6th and abortion protest clips.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Biden went on the attack against what he calls ‘MAGA Extremists’, claiming they are taking away America’s freedom. Remember, it was Joe Biden that tried to hire 87k IRS agents to spy on your financials. That quote from the video reads…

Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy,” Dictating what health care decisions women can make. Banning books. And telling people who they can love.

See that inflammatory announcement video below…

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

If you watch the video closely, you see the effort being made to label all people who support an America First agenda as ‘extremists’ merely because they represent the greatest resistance to Joe Biden and the Democrat’s tyrannical concentration of power.

The Democrats made John McCain and the old guard Republicans look like fools for decades. It is directly because of the failure of past Republicans like John Boehner and Paul Ryan that our Country ended up in the situation we are in now.

It was only upon the emergence of ‘MAGA Republicans’ that any effort was made on behalf of the Republican Party to represent the will of the People, and not the will of donors and special interest.

Even though it is rare, MAGA Republicans and their ideology make up the most popular form of Conservative politics in America today. Tens of millions of Americans agree. All we need to do is look at the attendance of your average Trump rally.

What Joe Biden is doing with this advertisement is attempting to smear half of the Nation as extremists. It’s disgusting.

This is why I have been arguing for Trump to select Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his Vice President. A Unity ticket including Kennedy Jr. and Trump would serve as a stark contrast to the hyper-partisan Biden/Harris.