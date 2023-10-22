Joe Biden Lies about War Hero Uncle for Political Points (Video)

This week, Joe Biden, repeated his story about his having awarded his Uncle Frank a Purple Heart for his injuries at the Battle of the Bulge. But this time, however, Biden said he was a senator when he awarded his uncle the Purple Heart, whereas last time Biden told the story, he said he was vice president. You know it’s bad when not even the leftist sycophants at Politifact have the stomach to twist reality to say Biden is even partially telling the truth.

Videos by Rare

But truth has never stopped a Democrat from saying what he thinks will make him sound good to whomever is gullible enough to believe him.

Biden again claims he once awarded his Uncle Frank a Purple Heart he earned at the Battle of the Bulge.



There is no evidence any of the story is true. pic.twitter.com/gdA6ldItBg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2023

At this point, folks, if Joe Biden says he has an Uncle Frank, we can’t even be certain he’s telling the truth. We’re not even certain that Biden even has an Uncle Frank. However, the internet (which is always right) does say he has an Uncle Frank. In fact, not just did Uncle Frank really exist, he was a bonafide American war hero who deserves all the respect of our veterans who literally punched Nazis in the face.

But who doesn’t deserve respect? Uncle Frank’s nephew, the current President of the United States and envy of two-bit dictators everywhere. Whereas Frank Biden put his life at risk for his country, and was happy to spend the rest of his years quietly working at a car dealership, his nephew Joe Biden is still shamelessly using his uncle’s heroism to score political points.