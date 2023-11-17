Joe Biden Mocks Reporters and Laughs with Xi Jinping (Video)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: World leaders, including President Joe Biden, front center, depart from a family photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week at Moscone Center on November, 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The APEC Summit takes place through November 17. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

During his meeting with Xi Jinping in California this week, Joe Biden could be seen mocking reporters and laughing with Xi Jinping.

Videos by Rare

Shortly after Xi Jinping arrived in the United States, a bilateral meeting was held between the American and Chinese leaders. While waiting for the event to begin, Joe could be heard mocking reporters who were yelling out questions for him to answer. He was laughing about it with Xi Jinping, who was seated across from him.

Watch this clip of Joe below…

Later in the week, during a speech at APEC, Joe began to speak about Xi Jinping’s supposed affection for America.President Biden went so far as to say that Xi Jinping “feels like he is going home” in San Francisco. It’s no surprise that the leader of the Chinese Communist Party loves San Francisco, as it serves as a perfect example of how far the west has fallen.

Watch this clip of Joe below…

Despite the fact that San Francisco has been infested with drugs, homelessness, and crime for several years now, California Governor Gavin Newsom decided that it wasn’t clean enough for Xi Jinping. Newsom attempted to explain this in a recent speech when he stated, “Folks say, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming into town.’ Um… that’s true, because it’s true.”

Watch this clip of Newsom below…

While those in power continue to display such blatant anti-American sentiments, it is difficult to comprehend how such corrupt individuals could hold positions of power in the very country they wish to destroy.

BEIJING, CHINA – AUGUST 18: Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping invites U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) to view an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People on August 18, 2011 in Beijing, China. Biden will visit China, Mongolia and Japan from August 17-25. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

What do you think?

