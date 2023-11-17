Joe Biden Mocks Reporters and Laughs with Xi Jinping (Video)

During his meeting with Xi Jinping in California this week, Joe Biden could be seen mocking reporters and laughing with Xi Jinping.

Shortly after Xi Jinping arrived in the United States, a bilateral meeting was held between the American and Chinese leaders. While waiting for the event to begin, Joe could be heard mocking reporters who were yelling out questions for him to answer. He was laughing about it with Xi Jinping, who was seated across from him.

Joe Biden mocks reporters and laughs with Xi Jinping… pic.twitter.com/g2EoviCrgl — Rare (@Rare) November 15, 2023

Later in the week, during a speech at APEC, Joe began to speak about Xi Jinping’s supposed affection for America.President Biden went so far as to say that Xi Jinping “feels like he is going home” in San Francisco. It’s no surprise that the leader of the Chinese Communist Party loves San Francisco, as it serves as a perfect example of how far the west has fallen.

Biden tells a rambling story about how Xi Jinping "feels like he's going home" in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/NP784S2KCb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Despite the fact that San Francisco has been infested with drugs, homelessness, and crime for several years now, California Governor Gavin Newsom decided that it wasn’t clean enough for Xi Jinping. Newsom attempted to explain this in a recent speech when he stated, “Folks say, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming into town.’ Um… that’s true, because it’s true.”

Gavin Newsom says “that’s true because it’s true” when asked if San Francisco was only being cleaned for visiting world leaders… pic.twitter.com/nHssmuGctT — Rare (@Rare) November 17, 2023

While those in power continue to display such blatant anti-American sentiments, it is difficult to comprehend how such corrupt individuals could hold positions of power in the very country they wish to destroy.

