Joe Biden Struggles to Read Teleprompter During Remarks on Investing in Rural America (Video)

During President Joe Biden’s remarks on investing in rural America, Joe struggled to read his teleprompter and stated “farmers get about 18 cents for every federal dollar, every (unintelligible) every dollar they had… sometimes, they get less.. Than that… (unintelligible).”
Joe Biden struggles to read teleprompter during remarks on investing in rural America… pic.twitter.com/50eslVWmJF— Rare (@Rare) November 1, 2023
Later on in his remarks, Joe stated, “Inflation is coming down … This is no accident, it’s Bidenomics!”
BIDEN: "Inflation's coming down … this is no accident, it's Bidenomics!"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2023
Inflation remains more than double what it was when Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/30Xu3BHxd5
While President Biden attempted to assure Americans that “Bidenomics” is working in their favor, inflation continues to be more than double what it was when the Biden Administration took office, and prices of groceries and other necessities have skyrocketed nationwide.
With all of this information, it is hard to believe that any honest person could support another four years of the Biden Administration. They have left Americans stranded while continuously preaching that the most important issues are other countries’ wars.
It should be apparent that United States politicians are elected and sworn to improve the lives of people in America. However, it seems that most politicians are now more concerned with engaging in foreign wars instead of addressing the problems here at home.
Think of all the things that could have been done with the billions of dollars that have been spent on a futile war in Ukraine. How many struggling Americans have been helped by that money? All the while, our cities are turning into warzones, plagued by drug addicts and homelessness. Despite this, the Biden Administration persists in requesting additional funding to prolong the war in Ukraine.