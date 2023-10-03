Joe Biden: The DNC’s Empty Vessel

If you’ve tuned into Rare over the last 6 months, it is almost certain that you have come across one of the many posts that I have made about President Biden. Since I joined this outlet in January of 2023, I have written some 750 posts about Biden, most of which show video evidence of his struggles.

President Joe Biden routinely fails to complete coherent sentences. He gets lost. He gets scared when seeing things like a person in an Easter Bunny costume. He falls. He can barely walk up and down the steps of Air Force One, as his staff have started using the smaller staircase of the plane in order to reduce Biden’s risk of falling.

Biden barely speaks to the press, but when he does, his answers make almost no sense at all. Earlier this year, when asked about the conflict in Ukraine, Biden began rambling about the ‘War in Iraq’. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden: "[Putin] is clearly losing the war in Iraq" pic.twitter.com/dKt6yWWGFx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

It appears that our President can’t even remember the locations or names of the Nations currently embroiled in conflict. How could he then make decision on that conflict in good faith?

How could Biden, who struggles to complete a sentence, possibly do things like negotiate with world leaders? How could he push policy initiatives, or protect American interests? Do we really think that Biden is capable, at this point, of standing up to those who wish to take advantage of our Nation?

The public, obviously, doesn’t think so. The American public overwhelmingly shares concerns about Biden’s health, even a majority of Democrats.

If the American public, by a large majority, can see the struggles of President Biden, imagine what it must be like for those working in the Biden Administration. While we see Biden struggle just in public, which we can assume are his ‘best moments’, these individuals deal with Biden’s struggles public and private every single day.

And yet, they say nothing.

Nobody in the Biden Administration has yet to make any admission as to the evident struggles of Joe Biden. Not Jill Biden, no Kamala Harris, no staffers, or aides, or even Democrat congress members have said a word about Biden’s health. Keep in mind, these people work with Biden every single day. They know exactly what is going on, yet they say nothing.

In fact, members of the Democrat Party have even gone as far as to say that Biden has ‘vigor’ and ‘runs circles around us’. That last statement was made by Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell, who of course, was caught in a relationship with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang. Really classy individual…

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell says Biden "puts many of us to shame with his energy" pic.twitter.com/tLmv0b6PGB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Why would he say something so dishonest? It highlights how shameless the Democrat Party truly is. Swalwell isn’t the lone culprit, either.

The reason why is simple. Power. Because of Joe Biden, the Democrat political complex, chuck full of people like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, John Podesta, and those who fund them have never had more direct access to the levers of power.

The Democrat Party is running a White House by proxy. We don’t have a President, but more like a figure-head, who only exists to sign his name to whatever his Democrat allies have written out for him to sign. There is no objectivity, there is no review, there is no questioning, there is no negotiation. Biden is truly an ’empty vessel’ for the Democrats to put all of their worst ideas and biggest pipe-dreams into.

If the policies don’t work, as we have seen with Biden, they will simply ditch the empty vessel and opt for another. The Democrat Party doesn’t care about Joe Biden, only about the power that they receive from his empty leadership.

First Lady Jill Biden, if she had any respect for her husband, would put a stop to all of this. She would stop the Democrat Party from making her husband, the empty vessel, the worst President of all time. However, because of the power she has as First Lady, Jill Biden has also taken advantage of the situation.

As the Democrat Party gets rich, and power remains in the hands of the likes of Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and Nancy Pelosi, America continues to fall. Just yesterday, at a convened meeting of his cabinet, President Joe Biden shut down in the middle of his remarks. It happened right in front of his cabinet. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden's brain breaks during his cabinet meeting: "By the end of the governing crisis, it's time to end it these constant, uhh, anyway, wouldn't be good" pic.twitter.com/7izHq9SMIp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2023

His Cabinet is right there. They saw the same thing we did, but yet, sit in silence. In their quest to hold onto power, the members of the Democrat establishment political class are destroying America.

If a picture says a thousand words, who knows how many words the hundreds of hours of footage of Biden wandering around aimlessly and struggling to complete a coherent sentence say.

This President is clearly lost, and those in the Democrat political class that have made excuses for him, even claiming that he has ‘vigor’ and puts ‘people to shame’ with his energy should never be allowed to hold political office, or serve in government again. These are obviously deranged liars who will sacrifice anything, even our Nation, to remain in power.