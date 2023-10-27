John Fetterman Mumbles, Embarrasses Himself During Senate Hearing (Video)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman embarrassed himself yesterday during a Senate hearing on cryptocurrency. During the hearing, Fetterman asked a ridiculous question that made almost no sense at all.

Videos by Rare

Fetterman can be quoted as saying, “Last time I was in this very same chair we were talking about crypto, and I asked the experts and I said a couple questions, and they were kind of fundamental, and like, and I just want to ask you as experts… Should crypto exist? In other word, is, you know, where— should it exist?”

See a clip of that embarrassing moment below. Fetterman is dressed like a fork-lift operator on the Senate floor. It’s disgusting.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman says he has "a couple questions" for the witnesses:



"Should crypto exist? In other word, is, you know, where— should it exist?" pic.twitter.com/d52OUEzblR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

Is this really the best that we have to offer as a Country? John Fetterman? Whatever you think about Mehmet Oz, it’s almost certain that he could not be worse than this.

John Fetterman makes the current day Joe Biden look like John F. Kennedy. At least Biden can wear a suit.