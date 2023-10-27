John Kirby Has No Answers During White House Press Briefing (Video)

During the White House press briefing today, John Kirby took the podium to inform the American people and address questions from the press. Only to disappoint the American people with every response.

When Kirby began taking questions, he was asked, “Are there any updates at all on the process on the attempts to have hostages freed?” to which he replied, “Nothing that I can speak to today, no.”

While discussing the importance of ongoing U.S. funding for Ukraine, the Biden Administration Spokesman stated that if the funding were to cease, Ukraine would have “only a week to live.” Even though Biden knows there is no real chance of Ukraine stopping the Russian attacks, the Biden Administration continues to pour the United States taxpayers’ money into the endless black hole that is the Ukraine war.

After several U.S. soldiers were injured in drone attacks in Iraq and Syria, Americans are left wondering if we will see the beginning of another 20-year war. Joe Biden had stated prior to the attacks that any targeting of U.S. troops by Iran or its proxies would be met with a response. Today, when asked where this response is or what it might be, John Kirby stated, “The decision to do it, if we do it, is his as the Commander in Chief and his alone.”

While our adversaries continue to grow emboldened by the incompetence of the Biden Administration, their spokesperson is taking to the podium and projecting weakness and a lack of information.

