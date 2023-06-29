Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Jackson, who has been called an Affirmative Action nomination by some, has shared her complete displeasure at the monumental decision.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier today that colleges should not use race as a defining qualification for admission. With “Affirmative Action,” discrimination based on race is key. According to six of the nine US Supreme Court Justices, this is simply unlawful.

Of the three remaining Justice Jackson has come out claiming the decision was made ignoring reality. The anti-meritocratic response that may not have surprised many came in a scathing fashion. According to the Daily Mail she wrote: “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat.”

Tensions Rise As Justice Ketanji Jackson Disapproves Of Affirmative Action Decision

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson lashed out at the Supreme Court’s majority opinion on affirmative action in college admissions, with a dissent asserting that it will not bring a quicker end to racism.



Ketanji added: “But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.” Ah very true, yet it can be said that making a massive fuss about what color your skin is instead of who you are as an individual is an altogether irrelevance in itself. In other words, the majority of the Supreme Court chose, in disagreement with Ketanji, that people should be awarded based on merit and helped based on financial and medical status not the amount of pigmentation you have.

The irate Justice Ketanji wrote a 29 page dissent paper laying out her frustrations and disagreements. She had a lot to say, yet it boils down to her believing that the other justices are taking our country steps backwards in the fight for fixing ‘America’s real-world problems.’

On the other hand, it seems that our country is taking a vital step towards ensuring a better future, for those of any and every color, instead of discriminating on a racial basis. The words of Edward Blum who started the ‘Students for Fair Admissions’ organization sum it up nicely: “A university doesn’t have real diversity when it simply assembles students who look different but come from similar backgrounds and act, talk and think alike.”