Kamala Harris Attempts To Explain Artificial Intelligence (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting today to discuss the societal impact of artificial intelligence. This meeting was held while President Biden is currently in Lithuania.

During her meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to explain what artificial intelligence is. Her explanation may go down as one of the most pathetic descriptions of artificial intelligence ever spoken. The Vice President can be quoted as saying, “AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it’s two letters. It means ‘Artificial Intelligence.’

What a brilliant Vice President we have. See a clip of that moment below…

This comes after Harris attempted to explain transportation just yesterday. The Vice President can be quoted as saying, “This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go!”

See a clip of that moment below…

Harris bolted out of the room just days ago as reporters shouted questions. See a clip of that moment below…

What do you think?

