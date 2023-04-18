Kamala Harris Attempts to Explain Innovation (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech last night during a tour of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator in California.

We covered Harris giving a speech at an abortion rights rally just yesterday in Los Angeles. It seems the Vice President is everywhere but the White House.

Harris can be quoted as saying during her visit…

Truly the work that is happening at LACI is a model, a worldwide model, around what happens when we invest in talent, when we invest in innovation, [and] when we invest in people who have really great smart ideas Vice President Kamala Harris

ABC 23 in Bakersfield reported on the visit….

Vice President Kamala Harris was in California to tour the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) on Mon, April 17. The tech center helps startup businesses figure out ways to get funding while connecting innovators with ideas for clean technology and bringing them to market…. …..The visit’s focus was on transportation, mainly focusing on businesses that want to expand access to clean transportation for high-pollution communities in Los Angeles. The tour also highlighted a workforce training program that places young graduates in clean tech small businesses. https://www.turnto23.com/news/state/vice-president-kamala-harris-visits-los-angeles-cleantech-incubator

During her speech, the Vice President attempted to explain what the word innovation means. It was another spectacularly dull speech. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris explains "innovation":



"Seeing what is possible, unburdened by what has been" pic.twitter.com/RdGo5ml82f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

Again, why does the Vice President talk down to every group that she speaks to? No wonder her staff are constantly abandoning her.

In another example of this behavior below… Harris seems shock to say the entrepreneurs are small businesses.

Kamala Harris appears to have just discovered "entrepreneurs are also small businesses" pic.twitter.com/k1iEYNNOWr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

This Vice President seems to always be less than impressive.