Kamala Harris Begs Audience To Clap During Congress Heights Speech (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington D.C. yesterday. During President Joe Biden’s extensive 10-day Delaware vacation, Harris has been sure to seize every opportunity to appear in public.

Harris traveled to Wisconsin this week. She also welcomed the Mongolian Prime Minister to the White House earlier in the week.

During her speech in D.C. yesterday, Harris embarrassed herself. She begged the audience to clap for certain parts of her speech. Harris can be quoted as telling the crowd, “Yeah, go ahead and clap!” Harris then cackled. See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "Yeah, go ahead and clap! Ha ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/btHDlF3EdP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

Begging the audience to clap conjures the image of fledgling candidate Jeb Bush begging for his audience to clap during his 2016 Presidential run. You could even say that Harris ‘pulled a Jeb’ during her speech!

See Jeb’s similar moment in the clip below…

Jeb bush is the younger brother of "George W. Bush"



Please clap



pic.twitter.com/QttZipDbJg — Luis (@2536luis) November 27, 2022

Harris added another embarrassing moment during her speech, explaining to the audience that a community bank is ‘in the community’.

See a clip of that absurd statement below…

Kamala Harris: "As the name suggests, community banks are in the community!" pic.twitter.com/s2ruQsX3qU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

