Kamala Harris Cackles At 9/11 Memorial (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris couldn’t even spare us her debilitating cackle on 9/11. Since President Joe Biden was in Alaska, Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance in New York City at ground zero on Monday.

Harris could be seen cackling, a truly disgusting display during what is supposed to be a solemn ceremony of remembrance. See a clip of Harris cackling at the 9/11 memorial below…

.@VP Harris — 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in New York City pic.twitter.com/RAlUsOfKI3 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 11, 2023

The Western Journal reports on her appearance…

But it would have been better if no one from the administration had attended rather than Vice President Kamala Harris, who was recorded laughing and greeting others prior to Monday’s 9/11 ceremony in New York, acting as if she were at a cocktail party rather than a solemn assembly at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Manhattan. One YouTube user commented, “How disturbing to see our clueless VP and other ‘characters’ smiling during the memorial of THE event that shook this great nation and continues to reverberate through ought our every waking moment. SHAME on you, you don’t deserve the title of VP you are completely disrespectful to the lives lost and families that endured such tragedy.” https://www.westernjournal.com/kamala-harris-cant-keep-laughing-9-11-memorial/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2023-09-12&utm_campaign=onesignal

Total embarrassment!