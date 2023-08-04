Kamala Harris Cackles During Awkward Store Visit (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech in Washington D.C. today, and afterwards, headed to a local store to get some food. During her appearance at the store, Harris could be seen cackling multiple times.

Videos by Rare

She has an awkward exchange with the man behind the counter, who is asking her what she wants. Harris replies that she wants something ‘savory’, a completely bizarre request that seems to bewilder the man behind the counter.

Harris then talks about the ‘texture’ of some of the food, and adds that caramelized onions are ‘decadent, but nice.’

How dull can a human being possibly be? See a clip of Harris making those bizarre statements below…

Kamala Harris makes awkward small talk as she waits for her cheese order to be ready pic.twitter.com/t20HlLthEt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

Watching this clip, you get the impression that Vice President Kamala Harris has never ordered anything from a counter restaurant before…. It is a clip that is beyond strange!

Vice President Harris then displayed her all-too-familiar cackle when asked if she is from ‘P.G. County’.

“Practically!” She exclaimed before she began to cackle. See a clip of that moment below…

Shop owner: "You know she's from P.G. County?"



Kamala Harris: "Practically! Ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/fEjccfhoqy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

All the King’s horses and all the King’s men couldn’t make Kamala normal… ever!