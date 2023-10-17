Kamala Harris Cackles, Embarrasses Herself In Nevada (Video)

In her most recent appearance on her Fight for our Freedoms college tour in Nevada, Kamala Harris made a strange statement, saying “I eat no for breakfast!”

Kamala continued on to say “Don’t hear no! Always believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been.”. Though not a shocking statement coming from a Vice President with a history of being widely unpopular, it still raises the question of whom the Biden Administration is answering to. If not the people.

Kamala Harris says "I eat no for breakfast! Don't hear no! Always believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been."

Later on in the same appearance, a member of the audience shouted out to Kamala “We did it, Joe”. In response, both Kamala and the moderator burst into their loudest cackle yet.

Kamala and her moderator continued their laughter for a few moments, followed by what has to be one of the most poorly executed high-five’s ever performed.

Kamala Harris can not stop cackling after an audience member yells, "We did it, Joe!"…

It seems every appearance on this college tour seems to set a new low in expectation for Vice President Harris, while the world falls deeper into chaos everyday. With leaders like Kamala, who is touring the country essentially for a book tour, and Joe Biden, who can hardly show up to speak at events, we can only hope that we won’t have to wait until the 2024 election to make a change.