Kamala Harris Cackles Hysterically At End Of Joy Reid MSNBC Interview (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris recently appeared on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show to discuss a number of topics. Harris was unable to control her cackling laugh many times.

Videos by Rare

When laughably attempting to explain, “We were founded on the notion that government should, at some point, stay out of people’s business. Ha ha. To say it in an academic way. Ha ha ha”. Harris was unable to speak without cackling.

See a video of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "We were founded on the notion that government should, at some point, stay out of people's business. Ha ha. To say it in an academic way. Ha ha ha." pic.twitter.com/yUmNSZcdeM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2023

Harris also used a ridiculous justification on abortion, claiming that people do not have to ‘abandon their faith’ to be pro-choice. She said that the government should not tell a woman what she can and can’t do with her body.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

With all due respect, Vice President, you are dead wrong. Abortion has nothing to do with the mother, and everything to do with the life she is taking. If women don’t want to be pregnant, don’t have unprotected sex. Rape and incest account for less than 1% of abortions in America. 99% are for reasons like work, school, or financial situation.

When women consent to sexual intercourse, they are accepting the risk that a child may be produced. Furthermore, if the child is allowed to live and not aborted, a potential father would be legally obligated to produce child support for the kid. Why are men obligated to care for a child because of a decision to have sex, while women are allowed to quite literally murder their child if it might be inconvenient for them?

See Harris defending abortion below..

Kamala Harris: "One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree" with abortion-on-demand pic.twitter.com/EMuOGUEBli — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2023

Harris then ended the interview by cackling hysterically. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris ends her interview with Joy Reid by laughing hysterically for no reason pic.twitter.com/nY3dSraOnu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023