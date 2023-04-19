Kamala Harris Cackles Uncontrollably During Strange Reno Speech (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks today in Reno, Nevada regarding abortion rights in America. It seems this Vice President is routinely everywhere but the White House.

During her appearance tonight, Harris attempted to tell a joke. She can be quoted as saying…

I met with the legislators who are here and your legislative leaders in that majority-female legislator — legislature — that you got here. Some bad b—people. Ha ha ha ha. They really are! They’re so good! Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris began to do her signature cackle, enlarging her eyes and seeming to be completely out of control. See a clip of that disturbing moment below..,

Kamala Harris tells a real knee-slapper in Reno:



"I met with the legislators who are here and your legislative leaders in that majority-female legislator — legislature — that you got here. Some bad b—people. Ha ha ha ha. They really are! They're so good!" pic.twitter.com/4vSnbTytyD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

Has Harris lost it, just like her boss?

Vice President Harris also cackled while telling the audience that they should ‘be aware’ of what is in their medicine cabinet. Another instance of talking down to her audience with a cackle for added bonus. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris: "I’m not gonna get in your business, but you should just think about what might be in your medicine cabinet. Right? Ha ha ha. Could be all kinds of things" pic.twitter.com/aJjqzcwWnk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

A local news station reported about Harris’ visit to Reno…

Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive freedom. The Tuesday event was held at the University of Nevada, Reno and also included Rosario Dawson. Some students told us they’re passionate about reproductive freedoms and wanted to be there to hear Harris’ remarks. Others just wanted to get to see the vice president of the United States with their own two eyes. Just one student was outside the building in protest. https://www.2news.com/news/vice-president-kamala-harris-discusses-abortion-rights-in-reno/article_a58960b0-db09-11ed-b469-336b025fd630.html