Kamala Harris Calls Pro-Life Republicans ‘Extremists’ In ABC Interview (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris recently sat down with ABC News to discuss the issue of abortion. During the interview, Vice President Harris called Republicans standing for pro-life values in Congress ‘extremists’.

Videos by Rare

“There are so-called leaders — extremists — who are attempting to require in our nation an unnecessary debate with the intention, I believe, to try and divide us.” Harris can be quoted as saying. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris: "There are so-called leaders — extremists — who are attempting to require in our nation an unnecessary debate with the intention, I believe, to try and divide us."



She just described her fellow Democrats. pic.twitter.com/MnYlCAb7Ct — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Harris may be attempting to bring attention away from her failing poll numbers, as she is one of the most unpopular Vice Presidents in modern American history. Harris currently sits at a little over 40%.

Our Vice President, named the ‘Border Czar’ by Joe Biden at the beginning of his Presidency, placed blame for the Southern Border chaos on Republicans in Congress. Remember, over 5 million illegal immigrants have entered the Nation since Harris was named ‘Border Czar’.

See a clip of Harris deflecting blame below…

KAMALA HARRIS on illegal immigration: "If you want to deal with the problem, then do it, if you are a leader, by participating in the solution." pic.twitter.com/BNTy2Jip11 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2023

Considering that pro-life clinics have been firebombed across the Nation, and Supreme Court Justices have had their lives threatened over pro-life opinions, is it really responsible for Harris to be using this kind of rhetoric?

Being pro-life doesn’t mean you are an extremist, or anti-woman. In fact, millions of American women are pro-life themselves.

Harris is simply using this issue to divert attention away from her failing poll numbers. Good luck, Kamala!