Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling About Venn-Diagrams (Video)

During her most recent appearance on the Fight for our Freedoms College Tour, Vice President Kamala Harris made a strange statement about Venn-diagrams. Harris said, “So I’m kind of a nerd… on certain levels, about certain things. So, here’s one reveal… I love Venn diagrams.”

Videos by Rare

Kamala followed this strange statement with a long cackle. She then stated, “I love Venn diagrams… I’m telling you, whenever I’m facing, like… a conflict and I need to sort it out, give me a Venn diagram every day of the week.”

See this clip of Kamala below…

Kamala Harris can’t stop cackling after saying “I love Venn-diagrams”… pic.twitter.com/lF83Fr4uPv — Rare (@Rare) October 11, 2023

Is this really the most important thing she could be doing? It appears that this tour aims to encourage young voters to get to the polls to support the Biden Administration for a second term. But why does Kamala have to speak to college students as if she were a kindergarten teacher?

Kamala Harris continues to travel across the country to speak at schools about things like environmental racism, climate change, and Venn diagrams, while millions of Americans are grappling with REAL issues. Whether it is East Palestine, Ohio, Maui, or an average family struggling to afford rising prices across the board, our leaders continue to demonstrate their contempt for the people of this country who have been harmed by their policies. Meanwhile, they invent new and entirely fictional problems like environmental racism to divert attention from their previous failures.