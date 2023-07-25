Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling At Monument Event (Video)

President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held an event at the White House today in order to announce the building of several monuments across the United States to honor Civil Rights heroes Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley.

During her time at the podium, Kamala Harris just could not stop cackling. It seems that this Vice President brings this cackle to every podium from which she speaks.

Kamala Harris just can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/sg8AFgZiUi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

Harris again attempted to claim that Republicans are ‘gaslighting’ Americans by attempting to reassert parental control over their children’s schooling. Harris can be quoted as saying that Republicans, “insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, who try to divide our nation with unnecessary debate.” Remember, Harris has an all-time low approval rating.

She must be talking about Democrats. pic.twitter.com/cTQrQ1LoWI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

With a mere 39% approval rating, Americans have made it clear… This Nation is united against the Biden Administration. There hasn’t been a more universally disliked Administration since Jimmy Carter and his gas rationing lines.