Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling During DNC Women’s Caucus Speech (Video)

During her speech at the Democrat National Committee’s Women’s Caucus on Friday, Kamala Harris burst out into her signature cackle after saying that the Biden Administration policies are “popular, popular, popular…”. Kamala went on to say, “We just need to let everybody know who brought it to ’em. Ha ha ha!”.

Videos by Rare

While Kamala’s cackling is nothing new, hearing her burst into laughter after claiming the Biden Administration’s policies are “popular” is a perfect summary of how the American people truly feel to have this Administration running the country. Biden and Harris remain two of the most unpopular politicians to ever occupy the White House.

Watch this clip of Kamala below…

Kamala Harris laughs hysterically after claiming Biden-Harris policies are "POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!"



"We just need to let everybody know who brought it to ’em. Ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/Mg2ilPTm9h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2023

In the same speech, Harris broke down the term “climate anxiety,” defining it as “the fear that they have that they perhaps should not have children. The fear that they have that maybe they should never have an aspiration to own a home because it could be destroyed by extreme weather”.

See this clip of Vice President Harris below…

Kamala Harris describes "climate anxiety":



"The fear that they have that they perhaps should not have children. The fear that they have that maybe they should never have an aspiration to own a home because it could be destroyed by extreme weather" pic.twitter.com/PvMibiXDiw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2023

While millions of people around the country suffer from the policies of the Biden Administration, Kamala Harris appears to be more concerned about “climate anxiety” than inflation or the deaths of Americans caused by Fentanyl. Remember, Kamala has no time to visit the people of East Palestine, Ohio, yet she has time to sit and cackle at DNC events while discussing “climate anxiety”.