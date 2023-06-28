Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling During Interview With Keke Palmer (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris recently sat down with celebrity Keke Palmer for an interview. As the interview began, and Palmer introduced Harris, our Vice President devolved into her usual cackle.

Why is this Vice President incapable of appearing anywhere without hysterically cackling? See a clip of that moment from the interview with Palmer below…

During another moment of that interview, Kamala Harris talks about her love of Converse shoes. She says that if she ever had her own line of Converse, she would want it to be called the ‘freedom line’. This is coming from the woman who jailed thousands for marijuana use in California as Attorney General.

See Harris talking about Converse below…

Harris also injected a fair amount of wokeness into this interview, saying the absurd phrase ‘pregnant person’ during the discussion. Do you mean WOMEN, Kamala? See a clip of that moment below…

This interviews comes after Harris was revealed to be the lowest rated Vice President that has ever occupied the office. We reported on that poll just yesterday.

See a video discussing those all time low ratings below…

Harris is unpopular as it gets! The cackle surely must have something to do with it!

What do you think?

