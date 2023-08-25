Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling During Meeting With Las Vegas Aces (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the WNBA champion Aces to the White House today. During the ceremony, Harris claimed that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were unable to attend the ceremony. Harris failed to mention that Biden is on yet another vacation.

Harris played up a strange, southern accent during her remarks. Harris cackled uncontrollably when talking about her husband Doug Emhoff. See a clip of that cackling below…

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to have a more prominent role in public as President Biden continues to take exponentially more time off as the 2024 Election nears.

Will another challenger to Biden in the 2024 Democrat Primary appear? Will Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be able to make enough of an impact to put Biden’s nomination at risk? Only time will tell, but for now, it appears that Biden is weaker than ever.