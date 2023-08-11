Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling In Chicago (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in Chicago today to speak with Demand Action about restricting millions of Americans from exercising their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

When Harris first took the stage in Chicago, being introduced by her interviewer, she began to cackle immediately. See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

Kamala Harris opens her remarks in Chicago: "Hey, everybody! Ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/6kqWyDIHtr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2023

During her appearance, Harris continued to cackle. Vice President Harris became uncontrollable during one portion of her speech, laughing hysterically while discussing the possibility of electing more Democrats to enact gun control. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris, laughing hysterically, says the solution to gun violence is to elect more anti-Second Amendment Democrats to enact gun control pic.twitter.com/jaGE7y1xVw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2023

Harris then cackled again when talking about her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. See a clip of a hysterical Kamala Harris below…

Kamala Harris: "Look what I'm about to do: my husband grew up in New Jersey! Ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/9xqtVmJ9JR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2023

What is wrong with this Vice President? She looks like she’s been hanging out with Hunter!

Is this Kamala Harris, or the Joker?