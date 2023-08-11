Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling In Chicago (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in Chicago today to speak with Demand Action about restricting millions of Americans from exercising their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

When Harris first took the stage in Chicago, being introduced by her interviewer, she began to cackle immediately. See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

During her appearance, Harris continued to cackle. Vice President Harris became uncontrollable during one portion of her speech, laughing hysterically while discussing the possibility of electing more Democrats to enact gun control. See a clip of that moment below…

Harris then cackled again when talking about her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. See a clip of a hysterical Kamala Harris below…

What is wrong with this Vice President? She looks like she’s been hanging out with Hunter!

Is this Kamala Harris, or the Joker?

What do you think?

