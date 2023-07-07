Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling While Talking About Her Husband In Arizona (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled with her husband Doug Emhoff to visit the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona last night.

AZ Central reports on the visit…

Upon arriving at the school, Harris and Emhoff were greeted by Gila River Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis, who took the pair through a welcome ceremony involving colorful baskets and singing. In the school gymnasium in front of a cheering crowd, Lewis introduced Harris, who began speaking at 12:50 p.m. Elected leaders of all 22 tribes in Arizona were in attendance. Lewis expressed deep appreciation for the Biden-Harris administration’s investment in tribal communities. READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE A band played patriotic music as the vice president took the stage. https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2023/07/06/vice-president-kamala-harris-visits-tribal-nations-arizona/70385695007/

During her remarks on the stage, Vice President Kamala Harris began cackling hysterically while talking about her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Harris can be quoted as saying, “The Second Gentleman of the United States, my husband Doug Emhoff. He’s the first Second Gentleman of the United States… hahahahahahahahaha”

See a clip of that moment below, is Kamala the Joker?

Kamala Harris starts laughing uncontrollably after telling the audience her husband is "the first Second Gentleman of the United States" pic.twitter.com/DSsi8SCt5l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Why does our Vice President have to subject us to this cackle on such a regular basis? It truly is a maddening laugh, like that of a mad scientist or something.