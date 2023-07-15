Kamala Harris Champions Population Reduction In Baltimore (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris told a crowd at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland yesterday that American children will have a better life if we ‘reduce population’. Keep in mind, Harris’ Democrat Party has been the main driving force behind Planned Parenthood’s expansion in cities like Baltimore. The same Planned Parenthood that fosters population reduction via abortion.

Videos by Rare

Did Harris accidentally tell the truth? During her speech at Coppin State University, Vice President Harris can be quoted as saying, “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.”

See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.” pic.twitter.com/MbMiDx9Xoc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

Newsweek is reporting that the official transcript of this speech has been altered on WhiteHouse.gov, now reading ‘pollution’ instead of ‘population’. Do you think Harris accidentally told the truth about the Democrat agenda?

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Newsweek reports…

In the official White House transcript of the speech, the word “population” is crossed out, and replaced with the word “pollution” which Harris was meant to have said. The White House has been contacted for further comment, The error was seized on by several right-wing figures, who suggested Harris was openly calling for a reduction in the world’s population. “Are you the population she wants to reduce?” congressman Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, tweeted while sharing a clip of Harris’ remarks. https://www.newsweek.com/kamala-harris-reduce-population-speech-1813149

Newsweeks’ attempt to discredit the validity of the direct words of Kamala Harris as a ‘right wing’ issue is simply disgusting. They actually have the gall to claim that something the Vice President uttered, on video, is a ‘conspiracy theory’.

The mainstream media truly has no shame. That is why it is important that you bookmark Rare and continue to visit our articles. There are so few outlets willing to tell you the actual truth. Rare will always give you the facts!