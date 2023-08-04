Kamala Harris Embarrasses Again: “As The Name Suggests, Community Banks Are In The Community!” (Video)

First artificial intelligence, and now banks… Vice President Kamala Harris truly has a way with words!

Videos by Rare

During a speech today in Congress Heights in Washington D.C., Vice President Harris attempted to explain what the phrase ‘community bank’ means. Harris can be quoted as saying, “As The Name Suggests, Community Banks Are In The Community!”

See a clip of that ridiculous explanation below…

Kamala Harris: "As the name suggests, community banks are in the community!" pic.twitter.com/s2ruQsX3qU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

This clip reminded us of Harris’ infantile and absurd explanation of artificial intelligence that occurred just weeks ago. See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

Kamala Harris explains AI:



"AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it's two letters. It means 'Artificial Intelligence.'" pic.twitter.com/yurodfTOY9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Harris also displayed her all-too-familiar cackle during her Congressional Heights speech, encouraging the audience to clap for her. See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "Yeah, go ahead and clap! Ha ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/btHDlF3EdP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

Harris has to be one of the least impressive speakers to occupy either the Vice Presidency or Presidency. She is simply unbearable to listen to.

Perhaps this is why her poll numbers continue to sit at historic lows. Harris currently boasts an approval rating below 40%.