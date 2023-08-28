Kamala Harris Embarrasses Herself During Interview With Al Sharpton (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris participated in an interview with infamous race-baiter and sower of racial division Al Sharpton on MSNBC this weekend. Sharpton has made a career of inserting himself and his own racial prejudices during times of uncertainty for decades.

During her interview with Sharpton, Harris embarrassed herself attempting to explain what an ‘arc’ is. The Vice President can be quoted as saying, “You know I think so much about, I talk about, you know we talk about the arc. I think about it as also like a relay race, and those who carry the baton, and, are measured by what they did when they had it and they passed it us. The point will be what do we do while we’re carrying the baton. Understanding that the race will never be over, but the question is what do you do at the time you’re carrying the baton.”

See that rambling statement in the clip below…

Kamala Harris explains "the arc" to Al Sharpton pic.twitter.com/GFHdAA6aj4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2023

This is truly embarrassing! Harris seems to think that she is speaking in a historic manner, or that she is an eloquent speaker. In reality, she sounds like she is constantly talking down to everybody she speaks to.

Embarrassing!