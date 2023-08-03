Kamala Harris Embarrasses Herself In Meeting With Mongolian Prime Minister (Video)

While President Joe Biden continues his extended vacation in Rehoboth, Delaware, it appears that Kamala Harris is running the show at the White House.

In a strange move, Vice President Harris welcomed Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene to the White House for an official visit, holding a joint statement from the White House.

Harris an be quoted as saying to the Mongolian Prime Minister, “President Biden and I have each been, since we have been in office, to the Indo-Pacific, three times each!” Harris seemed to deliver this statement with an attitude. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris to the Mongolian prime minister: "President Biden and I have each been, since we have been in office, to the Indo-Pacific, three times each!" pic.twitter.com/G9QFN14BJN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

Harris then delivered one of her signature word salads to the Prime Minister, saying, “You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era and, for you, what that means in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly strengthening our space cooperation would be a part of that agenda, including, of course, using our space cooperation to think about how we strengthen the economic prosperity and development of our nations.”

"You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era and, for you, what that means in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly strengthening our space cooperation would be… pic.twitter.com/FQ4VJjsGR2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

Remember, while all of this is happening, Joe Biden is taking a vacation in Delaware. Are the Democrats preparing for a world after Joe Biden?