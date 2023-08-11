Kamala Harris Embarrasses Herself, Says First Thing She Thinks Of Each Day Is “Our Democracy” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris recently sat down with activist Al Sharpton for an interview on MSNBC. Host Joy Reid aired a portion of that interview on her show last night.

In the clip, Harris is reportedly asked what the first thing she thinks of each morning is. The response given by Vice President Harris is laughable to say the least.

“Our Democracy,” Harris stated. After she says this, she pauses for five whole seconds, as if the statement she just made is a historical moment. This woman is truly out of her mind!

She continued, saying in a strange southern accent, “Rev, I think everything is at stake right now!” See a clip of that moment below…

"Here's how the vice president responded when asked what she thinks about when she wakes up in the morning"

Remind me, Kamala, what does the Pledge of Allegiance say again? It is “to the Democracy, for which it stands,” or is it “to the REPUBLIC, for which it stands,”?

America is not a democracy. It is a REPUBLIC. It has always been a Republic, and the Founders of this Nation were very clear in their writings that they had absolutely no interest in making the United States a democracy. In fact, they feared a democracy, because they understood that no Nation which subjects 49% to the will of 51% can ever survive.

James Madison, the father of our Constitution, said the following about democracies, “Democracies have been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their death.”

Madison can also be quoted as saying, “A pure Democracy, by which I mean a Society consisting of a small number of citizens, who assemble and administer the Government in person, can admit of no cure for the mischiefs of faction. A common passion or interest will, in almost every case, be felt by a majority of the whole; a communication and concert result from the form of Government itself; and there is nothing to check the inducements to sacrifice the weaker party, or an obnoxious individual. Hence it is, that such Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security, or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives, as they have been violent in their deaths.”

There is no question about it…. Our Nation was NEVER supposed to be a democracy.

Our Founders established a Constitutional Republic. That is why the winner of the electoral college becomes President, and not the popular vote. As an added protection, our Founders created a US Senate that was APPOINTED, not elected, by the state legislatures.

Arguably the two most important chambers of government, the Senate, and the White House, were always, by design, made to reflect the will of the Republic. Unfortunately, these mechanisms of protection against government have been eroded over the last century. The result is endless government, and endless power for people like Kamala Harris.