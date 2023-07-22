Kamala Harris Has Awkward Moment, Forgets The Preamble To The Constitution (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to supporters in Jacksonville, Florida yesterday at the Ritz Theater and Museum. During her remarks, Harris attempted to recite the preamble to the Constitution, but forgot the words.

Harris had an awkward moment of silence scrambling to find her notes that presumably contained the preamble. Harris can be quoted as saying…

“And let’s remember the preamble to the Constitution of the United States…. [unintelligible]…. (looking down) ‘We the People, in order to form a more perfect union,’ is part of the spirit behind our founding as a Democracy.” Kamala Harris in Jacksonville, Florida

See a clip of that strange moment below… Let us know what you think the unintelligible word Harris utters before going into the preamble is in the comments below, we simply have no logical guess as to what it could be.

KAMALA HARRIS: "And let's remember the preamble to the Constitution of the United States…"



*looks at notes*



"We the people…" pic.twitter.com/bjsZns6iV9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

Harris then goes on a rant about having a ‘North Star’ to let us know ‘where to go’. She makes absurd hand gestures and attempts to act-out what she is saying. Take a look at that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "We are imperfect, and we must be honest about that to understand then our history, where we've been, and then have a North Star in terms of where we must go!" pic.twitter.com/Rcik1Rmc8f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

What an embarrassment!