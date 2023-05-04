Kamala Harris Ignores Questions About The Debt Ceiling While Displaying Newly Purchased Records (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris went shopping this morning for vinyl record albums in Northwest D.C. as Democrats continue to balk at a Republican bill that would raise the debt ceiling and cut government spending.

Reporters shouted questions about the debt ceiling to Harris as she stood outside the store with her new purchases, displaying each for the cameras to see. The Vice President simply ignored them, shuffling towards her car.

Even the mainstream media reporter reading over the footage points this out. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris shows off her newly-purchased albums for the press — but "while the vice president was happy to talk about her recent purchases, she ignored a shouted question about the debt ceiling." pic.twitter.com/7my1W5rixi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 4, 2023

A photo below shows Harris high-fiving a small child in the store…

This comes as President Biden has reportedly agreed to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the debt limit on May 9th. Fox News reports...

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has agreed to meet with President Joe Biden on May 9 after the president issued an invitation to talk about how to resolve the debt ceiling standoff, just weeks before the federal government is expected to need a higher borrowing limit. Two sources familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that McCarthy spoke with Biden and agreed to meet a week from today. The agreement to meet came hours after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress that federal government will need to borrow more money to pay existing obligations by June 1. The same day Yellen issued that projection, the president invited all for congressional leaders for a meeting at the White House. House Republicans passed a bill last week aimed at raising the debt limit while also enacting deep cuts that are projected to slash discretionary spending levels by roughly $150 billion from fiscal year 2023 to 2024. President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have so far made clear that they will not entertain the legislation, and have insisted on a “clean” debt limit increase separately from conversations about spending cuts. Schumer has called Republicans’ Limit, Save Grow Act “dead on arrival” in the Senate. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mccarthy-agrees-may-meeting-biden-resolve-debt-ceiling-standoff

At least Vice President Harris is focused on what really matters! (sarcasm)