Kamala Harris In Wisconsin: “Bidenomics Is Working! It’s Working!” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Wisconsin today amid President Biden’s extended vacation in Delaware to deliver a speech on broadband internet access. Harris traveled to Wisconsin with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as Senator Tammy Baldwin also made an appearance at the event.

During her remarks, Harris praised the ‘Bidenomics’ policies that even CNN says are woefully unpopular. Harris stated that her and Joe Biden came into office with a “plan to strengthen America’s economy.” Unfortunately, they have not. The Biden Administration has raised the deficit, and has passed legislation that will add trillions of dollars to the National debt over the next several years. See a clip of that statement from Harris below….

KAMALA HARRIS: "President Biden and I came into office with a plan to strengthen America's economy!"



FACT: Since Biden and Harris took office, prices are up by 16.6% while real wages are down by 3%.

She can be quoted as saying during her speech, “Bidenomics is working! It’s working!” As Harris made this statement, it appeared as if she was fighting the urge to cackle. See a clip of that cringeworthy moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "Bidenomics is working! It's working!"



"Bidenomics" means families are paying $10,000 more for the same goods with a higher cost of living.

Harris is surely using Joe Biden’s absence in order to thrust herself into the spotlight even further.