Kamala Harris: “Joe Biden Is Very Much Alive And Running For Re-Election” (Video)

During a recent interview, Kamala Harris was asked about her willingness to step up in the event that Joe Biden is unable to run for re-election in 2024. Harris side-stepped the question, not giving a real answer as to whether she would step up, or not.

Videos by Rare

“We were talking to some Democrat donors, and they have told us that should something befall President Biden, and he is not able to run, that there would be a free-for-all for who would run as President. You are in the spot that that would be a natural, but we are hearing from donors that they would not naturally fall into line… Why is that?” the reporter asked.

“Well, first of all, I’m not gonna engage in that hypothetical, because Joe Biden is very much alive, and running for re-election. So there we are,” Harris responded. While she answered, Vice President Harris showed a smile, as if she was holding back a cackle.

KAMALA HARRIS: "Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election" 😬 pic.twitter.com/dz88o0RwVH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

It really is just an odd response. Harris goes on in this clip to say that she ‘does not have space in her head for parlor games.’

This reporter was left doubting that there is much space in Kamala Harris’ head for anything at all. Harris continues to be a true embarrassment.