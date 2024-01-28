Kamala Harris Labels Trump Supporters ‘Extremists’ in Unhinged Speech (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed supporters of former President Donald Trump during a speech that she delivered at the Early Vote Event in Las Vegas, Nevada last night.

Videos by Rare

Within her speech, Harris called Trump supporters ‘extremists’ that are ‘inspired’ and ‘encouraged’ by the former President. Harris can be quoted as saying, “We must recognize the profound threat posed by extremists across our nation who have been inspired, encouraged, and even cowered (?) by the former president.”

See a clip of that moment from Harris’ speech in Las Vegas last night below…

Kamala Harris goes on a fearmongering rant: "We must recognize the profound threat posed by extremists across our nation who have been inspired, encouraged, and even cowered (?) by the former president" pic.twitter.com/0VOMb1Jqli — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

This comes as earlier in the day, Harris claimed that Trump is not fighting for his supporters, or his country, but for himself. Harris can be quoted as saying, “Today, as always, he made clear his fight is not for the people. His fight is for himself.”

Trump held his own speech in Las Vegas, Nevada last night ahead of the Nevada Caucus, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s lone competitor in the GOP Primary field, has largely ignored Nevada, and has yet to visit the State.