Kamala Harris Launches Attacks Against Israel During COP28 Speech (Video)

During remarks today at the COP28 United Nations Climate Change conference in Expo City, Dubai, Vice President Kamala Harris attacked the Nation of Israel for defending itself against one of the most vicious and deadly terror attacks in recent memory that occurred on October 7th, 2023.

Those attacks, in which Hamas terrorists surged into Israel, killing at least 1,332 Israelis, and taking several hundred more hostage, have prompted a swift response from the Israeli Military, which continues to conduct operations in Gaza.

Israel, a sovereign nation defending itself from murderous invaders, is now being criticized by the Vice President of the United States. Kamala Harris can be quoted as saying at COP28, “President Biden and I have also been clear to the Israeli government, in public and in private many times, as Israel defends itself, it matters how. The United States is unequivocal. International humanitarian law must be respected. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating. I have spoken with members of the Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim communities of America. Including those who have lost loved ones in Gaza, and American citizens who were injured and evacuated from Gaza. It is truly heartbreaking. As Israel pursues its Military objectives in Gaza, we believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians.”

See a clip of that statement below…

Kamala Harris criticizes Israel:



"As Israel defends itself, it matters how … We believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians" pic.twitter.com/Etvfp1LayO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2023

Remember… Hamas owns Gaza. They are Gaza. Also, remember that Israeli civilians, including young women, who were kidnapped during the October 7th attacks against Israel were paraded through the streets of Gaza with their clothes ripped off, most of them being found dead, or even pronounced dead after Israeli forces discovered parts of their bones.

The brutality shown by Hamas, and the people of Gaza, is only being pushed back onto them. Truthfully, the United States and Kamala Harris have no say in how Israel conducts itself in a war, or any other Nation for that matter.

Not our fight.