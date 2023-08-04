Kamala Harris Makes Another Dull Speech In Wisconsin: “Our Small Business Leaders Are Leaders In Business” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered another less-than-impressive speech in Wisconsin yesterday to promote government programs expanding broadband internet access nationwide. The Southern Border may be open, the economy may be collapsing, and the dollar may be getting hammered… But at least you’ll have good internet!

During her speech, Harris can be quoted as saying, “Our Small Business Leaders are leaders In business and and they are also civic leaders! And community leaders!” Really? Our small business leaders are leaders in business? No… couldn’t be!

See a clip of that dull moment below…

Kamala Harris: "Our small business leaders are leaders in business and they are also civic leaders! And community leaders!" pic.twitter.com/hHMndVGPox — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

We covered a moment from that speech just yesterday, where Harris claimed that ‘Bidenomics is working’. See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "Bidenomics is working! It's working!"



"Bidenomics" means families are paying $10,000 more for the same goods with a higher cost of living. pic.twitter.com/jJbQWyiZJi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

With 70% of Americans struggling to keep up with price increases, that remain above 16%. and wages are down 3%, it’s hard to figure what aspect of ‘Bidenomics’ Harris is referring to.

Remember, this is the same Administration that claims to have cut the deficit by $1.7 Trillion after COVID benefits expired automatically. The Biden Administration then passed additional legislation to add to the deficit, increasing it until at least 2025 while simultaneously claiming that they ‘lowered the deficit’.

‘Bidenomics’ are not working. They are financially gutting American families. Harris is an embarrassment to America, along with her supposed boss Joe Biden.