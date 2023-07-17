Kamala Harris Puts On A Pandering Show At Jesse Jackson Ceremony, Uses Southern Accent (Video)

Jesse Jackson is retiring…. from what, we don’t exactly know, but Jackson claims he is retiring! Just kidding. Jackson is retiring from his leadership position with the Rainbow PUSH civil rights coalition.

Videos by Rare

Over the weekend, several big names spoke at Jackson’s retirement ceremony, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Upon taking the stage, Harris began to speak in a voice that she does not normally use. She began to speak in a heavy southern accent, raising the inflection of her voice at the end of each sentence. What has gotten into Kamala? See a video of that strange affectation below…

Kamala Harris takes the stage at Rev. Jesse Jackson's retirement ceremony:



"I said to the congressman, I didn't know he could preach like that! Ha ha." pic.twitter.com/9mQ0GsYNZY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2023

Remember, the only reason Kamala Harris gets to claim that she is black is because her father is from Jamaica. He mother is Indian, and Harris was raised in an affluent part of California. She attended the best law schools in the Country. It’s more than obvious that Harris is playing it up.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Harris then ranted about Rainbow PUSH, claiming that Jesse Jackson ‘defined the rainbow’. The cameras pan to an audience that is obviously not amused by Kamala Harris’ remarks. Who wrote the speech, a kindergartner? See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "Think about that! He defined the rainbow!" pic.twitter.com/9HWWGhR0E3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2023