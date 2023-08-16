Kamala Harris Rambles About ‘Banging’ During Seattle Speech (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Seattle yesterday in order to deliver a speech on climate change. During that speech, Harris made several embarrassing errors.

Videos by Rare

At one point during her remarks, Harris claimed that wind and solar farms carry “electricity from wind and solar farms in the Arizona desert” will be “delivered to people millions of miles away!”

Harris then admitted that ‘millions of miles’ was a typo, adding, “Bit of a typo there!” Harris then cackles. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris says "electricity from wind and solar farms in the Arizona desert" will be "delivered to people millions of miles away!"



"Bit of a typo there! Ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/jk706sdpPQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Harris then made a bizarre statement on climate change, saying, “It is clear the clock is not just ticking — it is BANGING!”

What is Kamala Harris talking about? See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris on climate change: "It is clear the clock is not just ticking — it is BANGING!" pic.twitter.com/qiaObArzkb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

It would appear that Harris’ team is struggling to write coherent speeches for her to read from the teleprompter. If this White House cannot even type up a speech, how on Earth can we believe they are capable of running anything?